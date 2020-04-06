Cornpiece Settlement Quarantine Extended

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that the community of Cornpiece Settlement in Clarendon will remain under quarantine for another 14 days.

This is being done as part of the Government’s measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

The community was quarantined following the first reported death as a result of COVID-19 – a 79-year-old man who travelled to Jamaica from New York on JetBlue flight 2959 on March 12.

Prime Minister Holness, who made the disclosure at a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (April 3), said the quarantine in Cornpiece Settlement was extended on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“It is clear why this is necessary. We definitely have to ensure that there is containment in that area,” he said.

It is believed that the victim stayed in Cornpiece during the period of his illness and had contact with several persons within the community. At least six confirmed COVID-19 cases were connected to him.