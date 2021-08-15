Transport Ministry Conducts Final Test Run of School Train Service

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, on Thursday (August 12) hosted a wide cross section of stakeholders aboard a Jamaica Railway Corporation (JRC) passenger train for a final test run of the school train service, which is scheduled to begin in September.

The passengers included students and teachers from several St. Catherine schools, and representatives of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Ministry of Health and Wellness, St. Catherine Municipal Corporation, Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

They were taken on a round trip from Spanish Town to Linstead, which is one of two routes that the train service will operate. The other is from Old Harbour to Spanish Town.

The rail service is being facilitated through partnerships involving the JRC, the JUTC and the Education Ministry and will initially operate one round trip per day on the two routes.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News ahead of the test run, Minister Montague said that the revival of the passenger train service at this time to transport school children was apt and timely, given the current realities.

“We are all excited because we believe that in light of the pandemic, this is another viable alternative to get children to school safely and securely,” he noted.

Minister Montague pointed out that with public passenger vehicles mandated to carry less than the licensed number of passengers under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), it will be easier to move students using the rail service, which will supplement the existing public passenger service offerings.

“We have a number of students who we will need to move in a limited time. The train allows us to move more students, more quickly and we can always add additional trips if necessary. Right now, we are planning to do one trip in the morning on each line,” the Minister informed.

The service is expected to begin in time for the new school year, and in anticipation of a return to face-to-face classes.