Minister Grange Encourages Under 20 Athletes to Give of Their Best

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has encouraged athletes who will be competing at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Kenya to give of their best, noting that they are ambassadors for Jamaica.

The Minister was addressing a send-off for the athletes at the offices of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) in Kingston, shortly before they departed the island on Thursday (August 12).

“This is the largest contingent to these Championships – 41 athletes and 12 officials…It is evident that by this talented group of athletes, that Jamaica’s legacy in track and field is guaranteed,” she said.

Technical Leader David Riley expressed optimism for the future of Jamaica’s track and field.

“The future for sports is still solid in Jamaica because I think we have the right formula and we have the right people in the developmental side. Our model is good enough to sustain us moving forward once we keep doing the things we are best at,” he said.

The 41 track and field athletes will represent Jamaica at the Championships being held from August 17 to 22 in Nairobi.

On the track, they will be competing in the 100, 200 and 400 metres sprint events; the 400-metre hurdles; the 800 metres; the 4×100 metres, the 4×400 metres, and the mixed relay races.

In the field, the athletes will also be participating in the discus, shot-put, long jump, triple jump, and high jump.

The Championships are projected to attract up to 1,300 participants from 128 countries.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the event will not allow for spectator participation.