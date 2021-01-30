Transport Minister Saddened by the Passing of Ralph Smith

Story Highlights Minister of Transport and Mining, Honourable Robert Montague, has expressed his profound sadness by the passing of Transportation pioneer, Ralph Smith, who died on Friday, January 29, 2021 after a period of illness.

The Transport Minister says the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association Lifetime Achievement awardee has given such significant contribution to the development of the Transport Industry that his legacy will continue for generations. He maintains that Mr. Smith’s work and worth extends beyond his own personal and professional endeavors

Mr. Smith, who was the founder of one of the largest transportation companies in the island's tourism sector, Tropical Tours, has introduced several leading international tour operators to the island. Additionally, Mr. Smith was a former member of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and past president of the Jamaica Association of Tour Operators (JATO).

Minister Montague lauded Mr. Smith for his strong business sense and his passion towards the Transportation Industry, which lead to the transformation of the sector.

Minister Montague expresses condolences to the family, friends and associates of Mr. Smith during what is no doubt a most difficult time.