Entrepreneurs in Treadlight, Clarendon, Get Equipment From JSIF

Fourteen entrepreneurs from Treadlight, in Clarendon, were presented with equipment valued at $2.2 million, on January 29, through the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP-II), of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

To date, three St. James communities and two from Kingston have received similar grants under the project, which is expected to reach many other communities across the island.

In his address at the ceremony, held at the Versalles Hotel, in May Pen, Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, said community building is high on the priority list of the Fund, which is committed to helping residents to improve their lives.

“What we set out to do is reach the silent poor and hear their voices. It doesn’t matter what the intervention is, if you are able to address the vulnerabilities that people face and deal with their capacity to solve their own problems and give them the necessary resources, then you will have a sustainable model,” Mr. Sweeney said.

He cited the negative impact of COVID-19 on small and other businesses islandwide, adding that the ICDP aims to ensure that small businesses can survive and can still be open when it has passed.

The JSIF has been working with citizens in Treadlight for six years and Mr. Sweeney pledged to continue the support.

For his part, Member of Parliament for Clarendon Central, Mike Henry, thanked JSIF for helping to develop Treadlight and improve the lives of citizens.

He encouraged the recipients to be their brothers’ keepers and to overcome the saying “me no business,” which inhibits community growth.

“I have seen many of you beneficiaries struggle to achieve and you will now be able to move forward,” Mr. Henry said.

One of the recipients, Kenroy Blackwood, who received a jackhammer, circular saw, miter saw, hammer drill, grinder, wire cutter and spirit level, has been doing carpentry for 19 years. He was overjoyed to receive the items.

“Construction is working out fine for me. I build houses and walls in Treadlight and May Pen,” he told JIS News, adding that there are times when, depending on the workload, he employs up to 20 workers.

“The items I received will advance my construction work and I can employ two or three more persons. I am thankful for all those things and I appreciate them a lot. Tools are very important and very expensive,” he said.

The other beneficiaries are: Kadian Campbell – shampoo basin, chair and refrigerator; Nicolus Grant – deep freezer; June Shaw – deep freezer and water tank; Everton Zadie – grizzly sharpener, table saw and compressor; Dayle Johnson – deep freezer and water tank; Metchel Harrison – Industrial sewing machine and industrial serger; Reni Watson – deep freezer and water tank; Everton Gray – water tank and water pump; Tamika Smith – deep freezer and water tank; Elizabeth Coleman – stove and microwave; Dwight Anderson – mist sprayer, water pump, multi-functional weed wacker, one roll of drip tapes and water pump; Patrice McLean – drip tapes and power stack; and Ryan Clarke – deep freezer and water tank.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were: Custos of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury; Mayor of May Pen, Councillor Winston Maragh; Councillors Joel Williams and Tanya Williams, and Acting Principal of Treadlight Primary School, Casmin Hayles-Chambers, who received a tablet for a student at the school.