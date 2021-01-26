Prime Minister Commits to Providing Greater Protection for the Homeless Community

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the killing of 4 homeless men and the severe wounding of two others, represent a new kind of savagery especially given what appears to be the serial nature of the attacks which call for a new kind of policing.

He said, “We will spare no effort in investigating the heinous and barbaric murders of these men who are among our society’s most vulnerable.”

The Prime Minister says he was horrified by the news of the murders, adding that crime and violence continue to wreak havoc on our society and that the Government will continue to apply pressure, using all available resources to flush out violent criminals.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Holness says the plight of Jamaica’s homeless population has been brought into sharp focus once again; ‘We have been working to address the problem of homelessness in Jamaica, particularly in Downtown Kingston where we recently established drop-in centres. Now we must redouble our efforts to ensure that this vulnerable group is properly provided for and that there are more clean, safe and accessible places for them.”

The Prime Minister says the matter was discussed at length during yesterday’s (January 25, 2021) meeting of Cabinet. He says in particular, the matter was discussed with the Minister with responsibility for Local Government Desmond McKenzie, as well as Mayor Delroy Williams, who are currently exploring further ways of providing service and protection, both immediate and long-term, for the homeless population.