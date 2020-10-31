Transport Authority Grants Extension of the Deadline to Submit Police Record to New Applicants

The Transport Authority is extending the deadline for submission of Police Records for new applicants until December 31, 2020.

The extension of the deadline for the Police Record requirement is to facilitate the appointment system which is now being utilized at the Criminal Records Department. As such persons who are desirous of accessing any of 80 re-opened route taxi routes across the island, will have six additional weeks to submit the Police Records, after the November 20, 2020, closing date for the offer.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority is urging persons operating public transportation services without the requisite road licences to ensure that they legalize their services now to avoid prosecution.

The Transport Authority will not accept liability for any loss or injury caused to those who do not utilize the official channels of the Authority for doing business; if in doubt, prospective applicants should contact us at 1-888-991-5683.