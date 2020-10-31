Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
COVID-19 update for Friday, October 30, 2020

Coronavirus
October 31, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 89 9,094  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 38 4,067  
Females 47 5,016  
Under Investigation 4 11  
AGE RANGE 35 days to 93 years 1 day to 104 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 460  
Hanover 3 138  
KSA 25 3,204  
Manchester 0 372  
Portland 1 310  
St. Ann 13 407  
St. Catherine 25 2,021  
St. Elizabeth 0 262  
St. James 11 878  
St. Mary 2 243  
St. Thomas 2 399  
Trelawny 1 155  
 

Westmoreland

 3 245  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 726 95,809  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 0    
Results Positive

 

 89 9,094  
Results Negative

 

 637 86,650  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 65  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 206 The deceased is a 77-year old male from Westmoreland. This case was previously under investigation.

 
Coincidental Deaths 1 16 This case was previously under investigation.
Deaths under investigation 1 30  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 68 4,510  
Active Cases

 

 

 89 4,257  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 3    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 19,151    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 94    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 13    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 4    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 497  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 682  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,068  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 89 6,611  
