COVID-19 update for Friday, October 30, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|89
|9,094
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|38
|4,067
|Females
|47
|5,016
|Under Investigation
|4
|11
|AGE RANGE
|35 days to 93 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|460
|Hanover
|3
|138
|KSA
|25
|3,204
|Manchester
|0
|372
|Portland
|1
|310
|St. Ann
|13
|407
|St. Catherine
|25
|2,021
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|262
|St. James
|11
|878
|St. Mary
|2
|243
|St. Thomas
|2
|399
|Trelawny
|1
|155
|
Westmoreland
|3
|245
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|726
|95,809
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|Results Positive
|89
|9,094
|Results Negative
|637
|86,650
|Results Pending
|0
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|206
|The deceased is a 77-year old male from Westmoreland. This case was previously under investigation.
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|16
|This case was previously under investigation.
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|30
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|68
|4,510
|Active Cases
|89
|4,257
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|19,151
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|94
|Patients Moderately Ill
|13
|Patients Critically Ill
|4
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|497
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|682
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,068
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|89
|6,611
JIS News