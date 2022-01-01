Transport and Mining Ministry did Well in Challenging Year – Montague

Minister of Transport and Mining (MTM) Hon. Robert Montague, says the government’s decision to reintroduce the Bauxite Production Levy, is “fruitful” for the Jamaican people.

Speaking with JIS News on (December 29), the Minister said it has saved jobs, and the “average Jamaicans are finally” seeing the benefits of mineral and other extractions on the island.The decision has ensured that 500 bauxite workers and contractors to Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners, retain their employment.

Mr. Montague said the ministry has done “quite well” and “very successful in a rather challenging year,” with an increase in issuance of land titles, and the use of technology to diversify fuel for the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

For the mined-out pits, he said the programme has been accelerated to convert them into agricultural ventures, especially, for growing castor beans, which will be used for the biodiesel initiative at the JUTC.

“We are moving to amend and improve the Civil Aviation Regulations to make it easier for operators in the general aviation industry to abide by the rules, and we are moving to lay in Parliament, in January, the new Road Traffic Act, and the Transport Authority Act,” he said.

The MTM’s purpose encompasses the provision of a safe and efficient transport system, and the oversight and regulation of the mining sector. It has regulatory responsibility for the safety of all modes of transport, whether publicly or privately operated. Additionally, the ministry is responsible for issuing licences and leases for mining operations, and is committed to the implementation of integrated solutions that will reduce vulnerability to geological hazards and disasters.

Policy development is also a responsibility of the MTM. Through continuous revision and improvement of policy initiatives, it incorporates the national vision and outcomes which are aligned with international best practices within the transport and mining sectors.

The core ministry consists of three divisions – Policy, Planning and Research; Finance and Accounts; and Corporate Services Directorates. There are 15 reporting public sector bodies through which the ministry fulfils its mandate of providing a safe and efficient transportation system, and general supervision over all prospecting, exploration, mining and quarrying operations throughout the island.