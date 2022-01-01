Distribution of Titles Begin in St Ann Land Settlement Agreememts

Transport and Mining Minister Hon. Robert Montague, on Tuesday (December 21) handed out land titles to five families from communities in St. Ann, as part of land settlement agreements by Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners.

The beneficiaries are from the areas of Friendship Cottage, Hartlands, Highbury Road in Alexandria and Minard.

The titles represent part of 1200 titles to be conferred by the bauxite company to persons living in communities in and around the mining zones.

For 2022, however, Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners have earmarked approximately 484 titles to be conferred under a phase-one vesting orders initiative. A phase-two and phase-three programme will subsequently follow for the year and will represent almost 50 per cent of the outstanding titles that are to be vested.

“We are here at a very historic event [and] what is significant about this is that this represents a new thrust in how we are going to deal with titles for Jamaicans in the bauxite industry,” Mr. Montague outlined.

He stated that a section under the Bauxite Incentive Special Provisions Act gives the Minister with responsibility for mining the power of vesting orders. He said this allows the minister to vest a piece of land to a person or company involved in the bauxite industry.

“Then the Commissioner of Lands, by law, cannot look beyond that vesting order and must proceed to what is necessary once the land is properly identified to process that title. This minister in the Andrew Holness-led Administration is deciding that we are going to make a conscious effort to benefit the poor and ordinary Jamaican. So, we have started,” Mr. Montague explained.

He congratulated the beneficiaries on receiving their titles, noting that to have a title enriches families.

“You’re supposed to be able to use that title to invest in your children, to fix your house, to buy a car, to do whatever you want to, it’s yours,” Mr. Montague said

“I want to commend [Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners] for the kind of work they are doing in the community,” he added.

Vice President and Country Manager for Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners, Delroy Dell, lauded the beneficiaries on receiving their titles during the handing over ceremony. He said the company is committed to supporting the families and communities of St. Ann.

Beneficiary from Friendship Cottage, Norma Chambers, said she is feeling excited that she has finally received her title.

“I am really appreciative of them to provide a title of my own. I feel very excited, good and proud about it and thanks to Noranda. I thank them very much for this,” she indicated.

Another recipient, Kevon McHugh of Highbury Road in Alexandria, stated that he and his brother are the beneficiaries of the title. He said they can now look ahead as they will be using it to further enrich their lives.