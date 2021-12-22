Squatter Management Policy Heads To Cabinet In January

The second draft of the National Squatter Management Policy is to be submitted to Cabinet by the end of January 2022, along with the implementation plan and budget.

This follows the conclusion of stakeholder consultations on the first draft of the policy on December 14.

This is according to data provided by a Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change document which noted that consultations were held with the housing ministry; Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); municipal corporations and planning authorities; landowners (private and public); representatives of squatter settlements; and legal and service providers.

The Squatter Management Policy and implementation plan will provide a strategic direction for addressing squatting with the aim of cauterising the practice and fostering orderly development of land resources.

This policy will provide the enabling framework within which the government can realise its wider goal of access to affordable, safe and legal housing solutions for all Jamaicans.

According to the Ministry document, on December 15, the Legal Reform Department in the Ministry of Justice agreed to review existing legislation to determine whether a Squatter Management Act is required or whether the existing legislation is sufficient.

To inform the Squatter Management Policy, a total of 30,097 surveys were completed in eight parishes under the National Survey of Squatter Settlements to date. Surveys were conducted in Clarendon, Manchester, St. Ann, St. Elizabeth, Trelawny, Hanover, Portland and St. Mary.

It is estimated that approximately 100,000 persons are living in the 273 squatter settlements that have been surveyed.

“The Squatter Management Unit is analysing the data gathered in the survey. The findings are recorded in a database containing tables on land ownership, settlement description and household activities. Tier classification and recommendations for each settlement will be recorded in the database. Currently, the database is 35 per cent completed,” the Ministry document stated.

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who was providing an update on the progress of the survey in May, said that the comprehensive survey is aimed at accurately ascertaining the extent of squatting in the country.

“This data…will give us a true picture of the scope and extent of the unplanned settlements across Jamaica, and the goal is not just to have a survey. The information from that survey is to be utilised to assist in defining a solution,” he pointed out at the time.