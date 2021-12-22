More State Entities Being Targeted For ISO Certification

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce is looking to expand the number of State entities attaining ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification.

This engagement is being led by the Ministry with support from the Strategic Public Sector Transformation Project in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

Of the 44 entities involved in the process, so far, 14 are fully certified, 15 are at varying stages of implementation, while the remaining 15 are in the process of commencing the exercise.

Industry Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, said that as the Ministry charged with the portfolio of standards and quality “it is imperative that we proceed steadily to implement the ISO 9001 QMS Standard in this Ministry, its portfolio agencies and the wider Government.”

Mr. Shaw pointed out that applying international quality standards will “send a strong signal locally and internationally that we are serious about providing high quality products and that our business processes are streamlined to inspire customer confidence in service delivery.”

He was speaking during a semi-virtual end-of-contract farewell meeting on Tuesday (December 21) for 15 ISO Quality Systems Implementation Technicians (QSITs), who were integrally involved in QMS implementation over the past three years.

Mr. Shaw said ISO QMS standards provide a set of international best practices, which help businesses and organisations to consistently produce high quality goods and services in order to compete effectively in the global marketplace.

“In a competitive environment where a good or service is sold, only those that produce high quality goods and services will be able to compete and survive consistently,” he underscored.

Mr. Shaw noted reports indicating that other transformational benefits to be derived include a reduction in waste and inefficiencies; continual staff development; creation of an employee-friendly organisational culture; and continuous improvement in business processes.

He said it is imperative that the remaining 30 State entities and others across government attain certification, and thereafter, forge private sector partnerships that facilitate similar stakeholder outcomes.

Mr. Shaw thanked the QSITs for helping to facilitate the certification process for which they were recruited, trained, and contracted over the past three years.

In his remarks, State Minister, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, said the Ministry is committed to using the ISO 9001 QMS as a vehicle to transform public and private sector institutions, organisations and businesses to facilitate the socio-economic transformation, “which is necessary to achieve global competitiveness.”