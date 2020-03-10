Trailblazers To Receive Generation Equality Awards

Story Highlights Twenty-five trailblazers will be awarded with the Generation Equality Awards, to be announced by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Principal Director, Culture and Creative Industries Policy Division, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Jo-ann Archibald, made the announcement at a special event dubbed, ‘Welcome Home Mary Seacole’, on International Women’s Day (March 8), at the Lecture Hall of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), in Kingston.

The event was organised by the IOJ, in collaboration with the Mary Seacole Foundation (MSF) and the Mary Seacole Trust (MST) – United Kingdom (UK), to celebrate the life and work of Jamaican nurse, Mary Seacole.

In attendance were Directors of the MSF as well as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the MST (UK), Trevor Sterling and Lisa Rodrigues, respectively.

Miss Archibald said that the award is in keeping with the 10 critical areas of concern in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a Resolution adopted by the United Nations to promulgate a set of principles concerning the equality of men and women.

Almost 25 years ago, Jamaica joined 188 countries in adopting the Beijing Declaration and the Platform for Action to achieve gender equality.

“Jamaican women are resilient, creative, hard-working trailblazers, who continue to positively represent Brand Jamaica, here and abroad,” she said, noting that “Jamaica is where she is today, because of the collective contribution of our women and girls.”

Miss Archibald, who was deputising for the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, lauded the efforts by Directors of the MST and the MSF to honour Mary Seacole, and their ongoing commitment to empowering women and girls.

“You have worked collaboratively with institutional mechanisms and gender equality and have played a critical role in Jamaica’s progress in the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action,” she said.

Miss Archibald argued that the sharing of programme ideas and the honouring of a significant figure like Mary Seacole is tribute to the common heritage.

“The Minister is pleased to note that the MST has been working in schools in the United Kingdom and looks forward to similar efforts through the MSF here in Jamaica,” she said.

The Principal Director said the Government is committed to ensuring that there is a robust gender framework that protects and empowers our women.

“This is evident in our strong policy framework that offers protection to women and children, increased gender parity in education, paid maternity rights, the increase in the number of women in managerial posts and reduced child mortality,” she added.