One Patient Now In Isolation

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is currently monitoring a patient in isolation. The person of interest presented at hospital on Monday, March 9, with some respiratory symptoms and checks revealed that the patient’s travel history included travel to a country that has confirmed of COVID-19. Samples have been taken and sent to the National Influenza Centre for testing. The results will become available within the next 24 hours.

As of Monday, March 9, there were 241 travellers, who visited a country of interest, before arriving in Jamaica. Notably, among that number, seven persons are in home quarantine, while some 23 are in quarantine at government facilities. In the meantime, there were 105,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally and 3,584 deaths confirmed. To date, Jamaica has no confirmed case of COVID-19.

Person of Interest Returned

The Ministry is further advising that a person of interest, who had, yesterday, left a government quarantine facility, without authorization, has now returned.