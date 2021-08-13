TPDCo Hosts Free Customer Service Awareness Sessions

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) is hosting a series of free customer service awareness sessions across the island for all contract carriage operators and craft traders within the tourism sector.

Training Manager for the TPDCo’s Western Region, Megan Mollison, told JIS News that the sessions, which are underway, “are really just refresher programmes for our tourism personnel” as more tourism entities are reopening.

“It’s just to get them back in the groove…so that we can continue to provide the excellent customer service that we offer to our visitors to our island,” she said.

Interested persons are being asked to visit the TPDCo social media pages or contact any of its regional offices for information on how to register.

The next events are scheduled for August 16 at the Insurance College of Jamaica in Kingston; August 17 at the Montego Bay Cruise Ship Pier and the Treasure Beach Women’s Group House, St. Elizabeth; August 19 and 20, Falmouth Cruise Ship Pier; and August 24 and 25 at the Rayon Hotel in Negril. All the sessions begin at 10:00 a.m.

Topics to be covered include – the importance and needs of customers; impact of harassment on country and tourism; and understanding and respecting cultural differences.

Ms. Mollison said that the participants in these “refresher” sessions would have already been trained and certified in TPDCo’s flagship training programme – Team Jamaica, which is a customer service-based initiative.