Easier Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says Jamaicans will have easier access to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, over time, as the Government moves to take these into communities.

Speaking during a digital vaccine town hall hosted by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (August 12), Dr. Tufton said the Ministry is aware that there are persons who want to get immunised against COVID-19, but are unable to do so because of inadequate access.

He said that as vaccine supply increases, steps will be taken to reach more persons.

“We will [be coming] to a community near you in the weeks and months to come. We do have [ample] vaccines and a lot more to come, so the issue of availability is not the problem. We will make it easy for you to get access,” he assured.

Dr. Tufton is advising citizens to contact any of the 325 public health centres closest to them, or the parish hospital for information about the vaccination locations.

Additionally, he said persons may contact their Member of Parliament or Councillor, as well as church and civic leaders, “because we are going to be reaching out… to work with them”.

Dr. Tufton also sought to dispel myths and rumours about the vaccines, which he described as “unfounded”.

He noted that persons pushing the argument that the vaccines will cause significant harm if taken, “do not understand what this process of immunisation is”.

“The Government is not advocating anything that is going to put the Jamaican people at risk. The direct opposite is the case. The vaccine is there to protect your life, your livelihood, and your happiness against a virus that can kill you,” the Minister pointed out.

He noted further that “some of the very people who are opposing the COVID-19 vaccine had to (be immunised) to go to primary school and they are all alive [and] doing well. Indeed, life expectancy in Jamaica is where it is, largely because of immunisation. So, frankly speaking, there’s no reason for these myths”.