Tourism Stakeholders Stand To Benefit From Adherence To COVID-19 Protocols

Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations Limited (JamVac), Joy Roberts, says craft traders and other small-business interests operating within the tourism resilient corridor stand to benefit significantly from cruise passenger arrivals, once established coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols are adhered to.

Ms. Roberts, whose engagements incorporate airlift and cruise activities, told JIS News that this was evident with the arrival of a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on August 16.

“Not only was there not a single case of COVID-19 among the passengers resulting from the visit but from the captain to other Carnival officials, they were all pleased with our level of preparedness and adherence to international protocols and standards,” she pointed out.

Ms. Roberts, who is a member of the cruise recovery task force, said of note was the fact that craft traders and other small operators, who were in full compliance with the protocols, “got their share of the action”.

She pointed out that one of the many conditions of the engagement was that pre-booked tours include stops at craft markets to ensure equity in the overall undertakings.

“It was nice to see the Olde Craft Market and the Pineapple Craft Market getting in on the action. We will improve as we go along, especially with the knowledge, now, that we are equipped to handle the cruise ship side of things and [have] the commitment from stakeholders to keep up their end of the bargain,” Ms. Roberts said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Vice-President for Marketing and Communications at the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), Kimberly Stiff, indicated that during a recent impromptu visit to the Chukka White River Valley attraction, situated on the border of St. Mary and St. Ann, staff and guests were seen fully adhering to the protocols.

“We are aware of the international health and safety standards, and it is imperative that we do our part here in Jamaica,” she said

Jamaica Country Manager for Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Lisa Gomes, said the entity continues to take the necessary steps to ensure that “we are always on our toes”, in relation to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“We are a cruise-dependent company and… we all have to bond together in the interest of our country and our economy,” she added.