Science Ministry saddened by the passing of Professor Gerald Lalor

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology is saddened by the passing of distinguished geochemist, visionary leader, trailblazer and pioneer in science, Professor the Honourable Gerald Lalor, OM, OJ, CD.

In recognizing his work, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Hon. Daryl Vaz said that “Jamaica owes a debt of gratitude to Professor Lalor for his exemplary leadership and indelible contribution to science, technology, innovation and academia. He will be greatly missed.”

Professor Lalor was a brilliant scientist whose keen eye for analysis and penchant for research led to significant scientific breakthroughs not only in Jamaica but also in the region. He spearheaded the formation of the International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS), an agency of the Ministry.

As Director of ICENS, Professor Lalor acquired the use of the Slowpoke Nuclear Reactor for research; and led a research team that developed a geochemical map of elements in Jamaican soils which aids in the detection of contaminated land and provides important information for government planning agencies.

The Ministry extends condolences to his immediate and extended family, ICENS, the University of the West Indies and everyone left to mourn the passing of this great Jamaican. Walk good Professor Lalor!