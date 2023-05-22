Tourism Ministry Taking Steps to Realise Summer Visitor Projections

The Ministry of Tourism is taking steps to ensure Jamaica realises out-turns projected for visitor arrivals and earnings over this year’s summer period, between June and August.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, advised that Jamaica is forecast to welcome approximately 1.2 million visitors and earn some US$1.5 billion during the period, to make it the best summer in the industry’s history.

He said the projected arrivals represent an 87.5 per cent load factor of the 1.4 million airlift seats already secured, noting that the latter is a 16 percentage points increase over 2019.

However, Mr. Bartlett said consequent on “certain negatives” and “headwinds” acknowledged, that could derail the projections, he will be leading a high-powered delegation to Jamaica’s top visitor source market, the United States, beginning the first week of June, for meetings with stakeholder counterparts.

“We are determined to ensure that not one inch of the progress that we have developed must be ceded during this period; I am taking no chances. [So] we are taking a strong team to the United States… our principal market [which accounts for] 74 per cent of all visitors that come to Jamaica,” he stated.

The Minister was speaking during the official opening of the new Sandals Dunn’s River Hotel in Mammee Bay, St. Ann on May 19,

Mr. Bartlett said it is imperative that Jamaica remains proactive and doesn’t allow the industry’s current upward trajectory to taper off, particularly in light of the sacrifices made to revitalise tourism to pre-COVID-19 levels.

“We are going to meet our partners; we are going into all key cities. We are going to be talking with our airlines to make sure that we lose not one person who is intended to come to visit Jamaica during the summer. The projections that we have for investment, the projections that we have for earnings, the projection that we have for income overall… for employment… for workers… must remain intact, as the mantra must be growth, growth, growth, growth, and more growth,” the Minister added.

He maintained that it is in everyone’s interest to ensure that Jamaica remains a safe and seamless location for visitors, while highlighting the destination assurance tours that the Tourism Ministry and its agencies have been embarking on islandwide within recent months.

“As long as I am Minister, we are going to make sure that that growth trajectory that has started since COVID-19 is maintained and taken to the highest level,” Mr. Bartlett emphasised.

Meanwhile, President of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), Zane Kerby, said Jamaica’s tourism product continues to be first-rate, noting that the new Sandals Dunn’s River property will add to the country’s allure.

He said Jamaica is in a unique position, based on its association with Sandals International Resorts, pointing out that the 18,000 travel advisors who are members of the ASTA see both entities as one.

Mr. Kerby said the island remains a top-10 destination for aspirational visits by Americans, citing as the main reasons “proximity, warm hospitality, crystal blue beaches, food, music, culture and the attractions”.

There are nine Sandals properties now operating in Jamaica.