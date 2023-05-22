More Funds for Indian Arrival Day Celebrations

Funds allocated to the annual celebration of Indian Arrival Day in Jamaica have been increased to $2 million.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement while speaking at the recent 178th Indian Arrival Day celebrations, held at Chedwin Park in St. Catherine.

The Day marked the landing of the first group of 261 East Indians at Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, on May 10, 1845, as indentured labourers.

Ms. Grange said that the Government will ensure that the Indian culture is celebrated and “has its right place in our diverse and multiethnic society”.

“I increased our sponsorship to $2 million to ensure that we have a bigger and more impactful celebration of our Indian heritage. This is an important part of my Ministry’s work to celebrate our nation’s cultural diversity,” she said.

The Minister spoke of the hardships experienced by the first batch of migrants (200 men, 28 women and 33 children) who disembarked in Old Harbour Bay from the ship, Blundell Hunter, after a 17-week voyage from Calcutta.

She said the records have indicated that “there was much suffering among them as they sought to settle in this new, unwelcoming environment”.

“But the Indians were resilient, creative and industrious and used their intellect and prowess to establish themselves as they expanded their involvement, and made their mark on the Jamaican cultural, social, economic, spiritual and political landscape,” she added.

The Minister noted that the Indian presence in Jamaica can be seen in many aspects of the country’s culture and tradition, such as through food, religious practices, cultural dress, language, dance, and music.

Ms. Grange expressed appreciation for the hosting of the event, which she said was disrupted over the past two years due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I am happy that we can all be here, as our celebrations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years,” she said.

The event was organised by the National Council for Indian Culture in Jamaica, a non-profit organisation that was formed in 1998.