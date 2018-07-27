Tourism Minister Welcomes Expansion of Rio Nuevo Village Attraction

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right), observes as Percival Kerr demonstrates the conch blowing used by the ancestors to warn of danger. Occasion was a tour of the Rio Nuevo Village following the official launch of the attraction’s rafting and kayaking offerings on Wednesday (July 25). + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right), observes as Percival Kerr demonstrates the conch blowing used by the ancestors to warn of danger. Occasion was a tour of the Rio Nuevo Village following the official launch of the attraction’s rafting and kayaking offerings on Wednesday (July 25). Story Highlights Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says the Rio Nuevo Village attraction in St. Mary is making a major contribution to heritage tourism in Jamaica and efforts to grow visitor arrivals.

Minister Bartlett was speaking at the official launch of rafting and kayaking at Rio Nuevo Village on Wednesday (July 25).

The 30-acre village is located at the site of the historic battle between Great Britain and Spain for Jamaica in 1655. There is a Taino museum on the property, and the grounds are a nesting site for local and migratory birds.

With the expansion, recreational activities now include not only tours of the property and nature walks but bar service and entertainment as well.

“We welcome attractions like Rio Nuevo Village, which expands our offerings and enhances the overall tourism product,” said Mr. Bartlett.

“This 30-acre multidimensional attraction is a historic site that was home to one of the biggest Taino settlements in St. Mary and houses a museum that has one of the most comprehensive collections of authentic Taino artefacts in Jamaica,” he noted.

“Visitors increasingly seek out heritage attractions like Rio Nuevo Village in their quest for more authentic and engaging Jamaican experiences,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett commended operator of Rio Nuevo Village, David Wilson, who invested more than US$2 million to develop the attraction, which has been in operation for some seven years.