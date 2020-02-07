Tourism Minister Says Artisan Village In Trelawny Will Be Major Hit With Visitors

Story Highlights Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the artisan village in Trelawny will further add to the appeal of its capital, Falmouth, as a growing tourism mecca.

Speaking to JIS News, following a February 5 tour of the facility, which is under construction at the Hampden Wharf, Mr. Bartlett said that not only will the village be a major hit with cruise and stopover visitors but “it will also further add to the diversification” of the tourism product.

“I am pleased that the artisan village, located but a stone’s throw from the beautiful Falmouth Pier, is in its final stage of execution, and we are about to officially receive the keys from the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ),” Mr. Bartlett noted.

“What is truly unique about this particular facility is that the eighteen artisans who will be here will be executing on the spot against designs brought to them by visitors or the ones they want to create,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett further pointed out that the artisan village will be a “one stop shop” for other things Jamaican – food, music, heritage and craft.

He pointed out that it has been designed to showcase the best of the island, while enhancing interaction between visitors and locals.

“It was also designed to ensure that there is a unique experience for the visitor, borne from the authentic creativity of local artisans,” the Minister added.

The village, which is financed by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), forms part of the wider Hampden Wharf Development project and will be the first of a series of other similar facilities that will be located in resort areas across the island.

“Visitors will experience unique pieces rom the creativity of our people with valuable cultural assets. Additionally, through this arrangement, more Jamaicans will benefit from our very lucrative tourism industry,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Hampden Wharf Development project is a collaborative effort between the PAJ and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

The project features extension of the port, connecting the locals with visitors; paved surfaces with mixed textures and defined paths; landscaped areas; story boards where applicable; adaptive reuse of historic buildings; rich mix of retail and local eateries; craft and history.