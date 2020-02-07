Four Health Centres In St. James To Be Rehabilitated

Story Highlights The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is spearheading a Health Centre Expansion Programme, which should result in the rehabilitation of four health centres in St. James.

Funded by the European Union (EU) at a cost of $154 million, the project is being done through JSIF’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).

The Granville, Adelphi, Barrett Town, and Flanker Health Centres will be rehabilitated as part of the programme.

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is spearheading a Health Centre Expansion Programme, which should result in the rehabilitation of four health centres in St. James.

Funded by the European Union (EU) at a cost of $154 million, the project is being done through JSIF’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).

The Granville, Adelphi, Barrett Town, and Flanker Health Centres will be rehabilitated as part of the programme.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who spoke at the launch of the programme, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on February 6, indicated that the Government is working to improve the island’s public health sector.

“One of the things that we embarked on as a government, was to articulate or advance a vision for public health over the next decade or more,” Dr. Tufton said.

In this vein, the Minister noted that the Government formulated a 10-year strategic plan, to include the upgrading of hospitals and health centres, and the role that they must play over the next decade.

“We have a very clear vision, matched with a very clear road map, and it is now time to implement and to ensure that there are resources to support that road map. It has taken some time, but we had to do it and we had to do it right. We are taking the action to ensure that we restore public health to where it ought to be and we are working with all concerned to do that, because we know that it is about partnerships,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton lauded JSIF for heading the project and thanked the EU for financing the initiative.

He noted that the project is in line with the vision that the Government has for enhancing and improving the island’s public health infrastructure.

As part of the project, administrators of facilities will be given maintenance training.

For her part, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, encouraged residents to take care of the facilities.

“These health centres belong to you, and we at the EU, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and JSIF are happy to facilitate getting them to you, but we would be even happier if you do all you can to take care of your personal health, so that you will not need to visit the facilities often,” Ambassador Wasilewska said.

The project is slated to commence within the next two months, and will benefit some 15,000 residents and 70 healthcare workers across the four communities.