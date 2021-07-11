Tourism Minister Commends TPDCO on 25 Years of Sustaining Jamaica’s Tourism Product

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has commended the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) for its role in sustaining Jamaica’s tourism product.

The Minister’s comments were made in a video message at the TPDCo 25th Anniversary Church Service held recently at the Andrews Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kingston and Fresh Bread Ministries in Montego Bay.

“Since opening its doors in 1996, the organisation has seen a quarter century of progress and has weathered difficult storms as well. Nonetheless, they have stood firm in the face of adversity, with the goal of maintaining a high product and ensuring destination Jamaica remains a top-of-mind experience for our visitors,” Minister Bartlett said.

He further indicated that the agency is keen on quality and play a crucial role in the certification and licensing process for tourism businesses which “allows us to feel confident that our entities are operating at world standards and visitors and locals alike receive the best care possible.”

Minister Bartlett also pointed out that TPDCo has, over the years, engaged in several infrastructural developments along with the maintenance and beautification of the country’s resort areas.

“Community Tourism has grown through their stewardship and several natural, cultural and heritage assets have been unearthed, adding to Jamaica’s stock of diverse and exciting experiences,” the Minister added.

Mr. Bartlett also applauded the TPDCo for its robust response to the needs of the tourism sector during the COVID -19 pandemic.

“Over twenty-five years they have been agile, they have been innovative and tenacious. TPDCo has indeed played its part well, in advancing the welfare of this most vital industry which puts bread and butter on the tables of thousands of our citizens,” he stated.

The Minister further informed that as “we reset the tourism industry, building forward – stronger”, the TPDCo will continue to play a major role in the “scheme of things”.

The TPDCo is the central agency mandated by the Government of Jamaica to facilitate the maintenance, development and enhancement of the tourism product.