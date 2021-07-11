Jamaica Will Continue to Monitor Developments in Haiti

Story Highlights Jamaica remains engaged as part of CARICOM’s response to the crisis in the Republic of Haiti, precipitated by the assassination of its President His Excellency Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday, 7th July 2021.

As it relates to the current situation in Haiti, she said that Interim Prime Minister, Dr. Claude Joseph has declared a 15 days “State of Siege” which commenced on 7th July 2021, following an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Peter Bunting said the Opposition joins the Government in expressing condemnation of the assassination of President Moïse and a full and speedy recovery of Lady Moïse.

Making a statement in the Senate on July 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith said Jamaica condemns the heinous incident and stands in solidarity and support with Haiti and its people, including members of the Haitian Diaspora in Jamaica.

“We continue to monitor the developments and remain willing to render assistance as we are able,” she said, noting that Jamaica, CARICOM and the wider international community, have been profoundly shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the assassination of President Moïse.

“We join with the international community and with Haitians at home and in the Diaspora, in wishing Lady Moϊse a full and speedy recovery, even as we mourn with her on the death of her husband,” she said.

She noted that Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has conveyed his own deepest condolences to the family of President Moϊse, on behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica.

Senator Johnson Smith said since the emergence of the most recent electoral crisis over a year and a half ago, relating to the term of office of the President and the holding of elections, CARICOM, especially at the level of Heads of Government, has consistently sought to engage Haiti.

She said the situation has also been discussed on several occasions, including at the Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government held in February 2021, where it was agreed that an Expert Group should be established to prepare a Report for the attention of Heads.

She informed that at the 42nd Conference of the Heads of Government, held from July 5-6, Heads of Government received an update on the findings of the CARICOM Expert Group and issued a statement on the situation.

Minister Johnson Smith said the assassination of the President has precipitated another level to the crisis and Heads of Government have expressed that calm and security are paramount at this time.

“A Special Emergency Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government was convened on the very day of the assassination, to discuss the tragic developments in Haiti. At this meeting, the Heads of Government reaffirmed their willingness to engage stakeholders in arriving at an agreed solution. CARICOM also agreed on its willingness to play a lead role in facilitating a process of national dialogue and negotiation to address the current crisis. A statement was also issued by the Community,” she disclosed.

Senator Johnson Smith said as a mark of respect, all CARICOM Member States and the CARICOM Secretariat are to fly their national flags, as well as the CARICOM Standard at half-mast for a period of three days commencing from 7th July 2021.

Additionally, she said the flags will also be flown at half-mast on the day of President Moïse’s funeral which is to be announced.

Ms. Johnson Smith said the Interim Prime Minister- Dr. Claude Joseph has indicated that the electoral timetables which had previously been announced and which were supported by CARICOM and the wider international community, will be followed.

“We will continue to monitor developments in this regard,” she said.

She disclosed that members of the Caribbean Community, including Jamaica have also been working through the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations, to ensure that attention remains focus on the electoral crisis in Haiti, that Haiti remains a part of the deliberations and that there is no outside imposition.

“We all acknowledge that much remains to be done and CARICOM is committed to remaining engaged thereon. In this regard, the leaders of the region continue their oversight of the Community’s attention and response, with due regard to the sovereignty of Haiti and the principles on which the Community is built. It is appreciated that the circumstances in our sister island, its systems and institutions which have been the subject of international assistance, continue to require support,” Mrs. Johnson Smith stated.

She informed as well that assistance has been provided by the United Nations, the OAS and the Core Group (consisting of representatives from Brazil; Canada; France; Germany; Spain; the EU; the USA and Special Representatives of the UN Secretary General and the OAS), during the period of uncertainty.

She noted too that the Organisation of American States undertook a Good Offices Mission to Haiti from 8th to 10th June 2021, on the invitation of President Moïse.

She informed that the Good Offices Mission, which incorporated CARICOM representation, was an inclusive fact-finding gesture which initiated dialogue among key stakeholders such as the government, opposition, business, religious and civil society in order to seek to find a viable solution to the ongoing political situation in Haiti.

“We note that the initial recommended step in finding this solution was the naming by President Moïse of a new Prime Minister, Mr. Ariel Henry, a day before the tragic incident occurred,” she said.

She explained that the State of Siege means that all borders are closed and martial law is temporarily imposed with the military and police empowered to enforce the law.

“It has also been reported that Haiti remains in a state of relative calm. As the people of Haiti come to terms with the unfolding developments, we urge the relevant stakeholders to remain calm, to promote a sense of peace, to protect and preserve lives and livelihoods, as well as the maintenance of maintain law and order,” she stated.

