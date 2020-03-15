Tourism, Health Ministries Tighten COVID-19 Coordination

Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Christopher Tufton met on Saturday (March 14), to further tighten coordination between the Health Ministry and the wider tourism sector.

This impromptu meeting took place at the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre in New Kingston, and also involved senior officials from both entities.

Senior Strategist/Advisor in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright, noted that the Ministries have been working closely over the last several weeks.

He said that coming out of these engagements and a recent meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council, chaired by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, health protocols that have been established, which have been adopted by the tourism entities.

The protocols cover three basic elements – developing the required infrastructure; providing support to the Ministry of Health; and educating all stakeholders about the COVID-19 virus.

Mr. Seiveright noted that specially assigned staff members of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), who are a part of the newly developed Stakeholder Risk Management Unit, will closely monitor the implementation of the protocols.

“Already, issues of concern brought to our attention by tourism stakeholders have been promptly dealt with by the Health Ministry,” he said.