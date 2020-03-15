Attorney-General Issues Covid-19 Warning To Beauty Industry

Operators of beauty salons and barber shops, barbers and cosmetologists, are being warned not to render their services to anyone, if they are infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Failure to adhere could result in their licences being revoked, said Attorney-General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte.

She noted that persons working as beauty therapists, cosmetologists and hairdressers are “under duty to be free from this disease. Please know that the local board can revoke your authorisation if you are found to be suffering from this disease.”

In respect to barbers and barbershop operators, she advised that they too have a duty under the Public Health, Barbers and Barbershop Regulations to not contaminate anyone and are also at risk of losing their licence if they do not comply.

“You must not put yourself in harm’s way. Get out of the way and ensure that you are not inviting persons or entertaining persons who are at risk, as your licences too can be revoked,” she noted.

The Attorney General, who was speaking at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday (March 13), issued a similar warning to operators, employers and employees of food establishments, noting that they are obligated to comply under the Public Health (Food Handling) Regulations.

“Operators, employers and employees of food handling establishment are under duty to be free from this COVID-19 if you’re working in the food establishment. So you must take every step to prevent yourself from coming into contact with persons, who are suspected of having the disease,” she said.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte said medical officers are also required to notify the authorities if an operator suspects that an employee or other person, who enters a food handling establishment, has COVID-19.

“If that person is suspected, the operator and employee can also be required to be medically examined and if you are so required, I have to tell you, you really have to comply,” she pointed out.

Similarly, the Attorney-General said operators of businesses in the tourism sector are also bound by law to report anyone, who is suspected or confirmed of having the virus.