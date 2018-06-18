Top-Ten Festival Song Finalists Participate in Road Shows

Interim Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Orville Hill, speaks to JIS News. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Interim Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Orville Hill, speaks to JIS News. Story Highlights Jamaicans can see the top-10 contestants in the 2018 Jamaica Festival Song Competition, as they are performing at various road shows islandwide.

All the shows, which include a mass choir, will see the performers try to outsing each other at various stops.

The next shows will be held at Port Antonio Square, Portland; and Munimar Square, Spanish Town, on June 22 and June 29, respectively. The shows begin at 5:00 p.m. and are free to the public.



Interim Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Orville Hill, told JIS News that he is very satisfied with the lyrics of the final songs that have been selected.

“We have 10 great songs, and I know, in the final analysis, it is going to be difficult to select the top one. When the song is selected, I expect that all Jamaica will rally around the song and it will be a great backdrop for our celebration,” he said.

Mr. Hill said the songs are being performed at shows, so that Jamaicans can hear them and make their selection.

“We are taking the songs to the people of Jamaica so that they can hear them, they can be a part of the songs and so get involved in identifying the actual one to be selected as the festival song for 2018,” he added.

He said the winning song will be selected at a grand finale two weeks before Jamaica’s 56th Anniversary of Independence, so “that it can form the backdrop and create the vibes leading into Independence”.

“We expect it to be a successful selection, and we hope Jamaicans would come on board, participate in the process and let it be an excellent Independence for 2018,” Mr. Hill said.