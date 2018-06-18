JCDC Looking to Stage More Festival Events in Rural Areas

Miss Kingston and St. Andrew Festival Queen 2018, Leneka Rhoden (centre) is flanked by first runner-up Melessa Vassell (left) and second runner-up, Ashley Grey, at the coronation show held recently at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre, St. Andrew. + - Photo: Dave Reid Miss Kingston and St. Andrew Festival Queen 2018, Leneka Rhoden (centre) is flanked by first runner-up Melessa Vassell (left) and second runner-up, Ashley Grey, at the coronation show held recently at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre, St. Andrew. Story Highlights Interim Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Orville Hill, says the agency is looking at ways to stage more national festival events outside of Kingston.

He noted, for example, that a segment of the finals of the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition could be held in western Jamaica.

“The ideal thing is for our national events to be shared more outside of Kingston, where they have been concentrated historically. We want to have greater involvement in national events in different regional areas,” he said.



He was speaking to JIS News at the Miss Kingston and St. Andrew Festival Queen coronation held recently at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre, where Leneka Rhoden took the crown.

She will join other queens, who were selected during individual parish competitions, in competing for the national title at a grand coronation show in Kingston. The contestants will be judged on areas such as cultural awareness, community involvement, walk and poise, talent, general knowledge and eloquence/delivery.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hill is encouraging young women to participate in the Festival Queen Competition, noting that it helps to develop their talents and “prepare them for the world”.

“It gives them great exposure and a wide range of experiences,” he said, noting that a number of participants have gone on to have successful careers in various fields.

“Ideally, you may want to be the queen, but I am certain the experience is one that they would have learnt a lot from and would have gained significant experience and knowledge,” he added.

Parish competitions continue on Saturday, June 23 at Glenmuir High School, 10 Glenmuir Road, May Pen, Clarendon, and at the Sean Lavery Faith Hall, Lewis Street, Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The final two events will be held on Sunday, June 24 at Bishop Gibson High School, Mandeville, at 7:00 p.m. and at the Falmouth cruise ship pier, Trelawny, beginning at 8:00 p.m.