Top SMEs in Scotiabank Vision Achiever Programme Rewarded

Top performers in the 2022 Scotiabank Vision Achiever Programme, Kiddist Cowans of Jesse’s Gifts and Decor; Nastasia Morrison of HomeMaid; and Rushane Somas of Somas Furnishings, have been rewarded.

The entrepreneurs each received a $250,000 grant from the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ); $250,000 towards digital online marketing from Trend Media; advertising from the Gleaner Company Limited, valued $200,000; and $200,000 gift vouchers from Ashley Furniture.

The People’s Choice award went to Jesse’s Gifts and Decor, followed by EFFIT, and Davene Jonas Styles in second and third place, respectively.

They received vouchers valued $250,000 in social media advertising from Scotia Bank, and a plaque.

All participants received certificates of participation and a marketing course valued US$750 from iCreate Institute.

Other categories included the Transformation Award, which went to Somas Furnishings, with a plaque and $150,000 from Scotiabank, and the Top Female Entrepreneur Award to HomeMaid, which received a $250,000 grant from the DBJ.

The closing programme’s ceremony was held on Tuesday (September 20) at the AC Marriott Hotel, Kingston. The event also featured a business mini-expo.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, who brought greetings at the event, commended the Scotiabank Group for its ongoing support of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

The SMEs were drawn from various sectors, among them – manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, creative industries, and tourism.

“These sectors are key players in our economy with quantifiable and vital contributions to employment and economic growth. Hearty congratulations to the Scotiabank team. You have done a great job with this excellent initiative, which responds so directly to the development needs important to entrepreneurs in this critical [SME] sector,” he said.

The programme exposed 25 SMEs to a 17-week intensive coaching programme, led by International Business Coach, Marcia Woon Choy, of ActionCOACH.

It has been expanded to include non-Scotiabank customers as part of its mandate to contribute to the sector’s development in Jamaica.

The initiative comprises a seven-module coaching programme designed to strengthen core competencies required for operating a profitable business.

These include sales, systemising the business process, marketing, and understanding business financials.

Executive Vice President (EVP), Retail and Small Business Banking, Scotiabank, Perrin Gayle, said the entity has invested close to $100 million in the programme over the last 12 years.

The programme also receives support from local and international partners to equip the participating SMEs with the skills to improve their business operations.

“The participants you see here today will have now benefitted from one-on-one business consultations, training courses, and have been absorbed into one of the most powerful SME fraternities locally – the Scotiabank Vision Achievers,” he said.

Mr. Perrin pointed out that their experiences over the last 17 weeks will transform their business, taking them to the next level.

He encouraged the participants to implement what they learned into their business practices to grow, expand customer base, and increase core competences for sustained profitability.