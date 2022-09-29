Prime Minister Warns Against Unauthorised Use of Bog Walk Gorge When Flooded

Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, has denounced the actions of persons removing the lock on one of the gates barring entry to the Bog Walk Gorge, which was flooded during recent heavy rains influenced by Tropical Storm Ian, to traverse that area.

The gate was closed to ensure the safety of persons who would likely attempt to enter that space and risk being washed away by the floodwaters.

“By now, you would have seen that video of persons attempting to break the lock from the gate at Dam Head. What the public has not seen is that the locks were actually removed, and the gate opened. Persons were successful in removing the lock and, therefore, persons entered that space, notwithstanding the public warning that was given and the physical barrier that was placed at the location,” Prime Minister Holness said.

“This kind of behaviour is reprehensible and should not be tolerated. The licence plates were identifiable from the camera footage. The police have been directed to do a thorough investigation and the persons involved should face the full force of the law,” he added.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the House of Representatives’ sitting on Wednesday (September 28).

He highlighted extensive work undertaken by the Government in ensuring the safety of persons using the roads, especially in adverse weather conditions.

“We cannot and will not condone this kind of behaviour. It not only places the lawbreaker at risk, but every other citizen who would traverse that area,” Mr. Holness said.

He pointed out that there were media reports suggesting that access to the Gorge had been given to persons residing in the area.

“While I understand residents wishing to be home, or to leave, there are circumstances when it would be deadly to do so,” Mr. Holness said.

He further informed that before the gates were constructed, consultations were held with members of the communities along the Gorge.

The Prime Minister said it was understood that the locations where the gates were erected were deemed the most suitable.

“As it relates to the gate at Dam Head, the understanding was that no motor vehicles would go beyond the gate if it closed. But if, for whatever reason, residents would have gotten to that point, they would use a road that is behind the Gorge to access their homes,” Mr. Holness said, adding that this corridor is not accessible to motor vehicles but pedestrians.

“The gates are there for everyone’s safety. It is not about locking out or locking in anyone; it is for the protection of every Jamaican who happens to use this road,” he emphasised.