Three more COVID-19 related deaths confirmed, 139 new cases

Regrettably, the Ministry of Health & Wellness confirms three additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Two were previously under investigation and are now classified as COVID-19 related. The deceased are an 82 year old male from Clarendon; a 75 year old female from St. Catherine and a 65 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew. All cases had comorbidities, namely diabetes and hypertension. This brings to 27 the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Jamaica. One other death remains under investigation.

Jamaica, as at Wednesday (September 2), recorded 139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases on record for the island to 2,822. Recoveries also increased by two, bringing the total number of persons who have recovered and have been released to 900 (31.9% recovery rate).

The country is now managing 1,822 (64.6%) active cases across the island, including 11 moderately ill patients and seven critically ill patients. Some 71 cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin.

Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 71 females and 68 males, with ages ranging from 1year to 97 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew (44), St. Catherine (44), St. Thomas (19), Manchester (13), St. Ann (6), St. Mary (4), Portland (4), St. James (3), Trelawny (1) and Clarendon (1).

Seven of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, while the remaining 132 cases are under investigation.

Jamaica now has 457 imported cases; 657 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 242 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 1,230 cases under investigation.

Females account for 55% (1,551) of all confirmed cases, while the remaining 45% (1,269) are males. They range in age from 13 days to 97 years. The sex classification of two cases are currently being investigation.

Everyone is asked to be vigilant in the practice of infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public. Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020