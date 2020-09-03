Some ITA Depots to be used as polling stations on Election Day

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is advising that three of its depots will be used as polling stations on Election Day. These are the Montego Bay, Swallowfield and Spanish Town Depots. Regular operations at these locations will therefore be suspended for Thursday, September 3, 2020.

These locations will remain closed to the public on Friday, September 4, 2020 to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitization after the elections. However, the Swallowfield Depot’s Motor Vehicle Section will be opened for business on this day. All locations will resume regular operations on Monday, September 7, 2020.

In the meantime, the ITA is encouraging persons all persons to continue to practice safe COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks whenever in public places, sanitizing regularly and maintaining social distance.

The ITA thanks members of the public for their understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.