Three Irrigation Wells To Be Built In Parnassus

Three irrigation wells will be developed in Parnassus, Clarendon, during the upcoming fiscal year as part of the Southern Plains Agricultural Development project.

A sum of $250.56 million has been set aside in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, to carry out this and other activities under the project.

Additionally, under the project, Geographic Information System (GIS) equipment is to be acquired to log all irrigation assets and surveys conducted to facilitate design for roads, irrigation and drainage at project sites.

The project, which is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), aims to provide access to irrigation water on fallow sugar lands to increase agricultural productivity.

It includes construction of wells and canals and the development of the associated agriculture infrastructure in the arable areas of Amity Hall and Bridge Pen in St. Catherine and Parnassus.

It is slated to run from December 2019 to June 2022.