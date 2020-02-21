CLA Sensitisation Session In Trelawny February 25

Story Highlights The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) will host a sensitisation session at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium on Tuesday, February 25.

Director of Research Development and Communications at the agency, Felicia Bailey, told JIS News that the initiative is targeted at residents of the parish and surrounding areas, who want to be involved in the medicinal cannabis industry.

The session will be held from 12:00 p.m.to 3:00 p.m. at the President’s Box.

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) will host a sensitisation session at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium on Tuesday, February 25.

Director of Research Development and Communications at the agency, Felicia Bailey, told JIS News that the initiative is targeted at residents of the parish and surrounding areas, who want to be involved in the medicinal cannabis industry.

The session will be held from 12:00 p.m.to 3:00 p.m. at the President’s Box.

“We really want to encourage persons, who have an interest in the industry or those who are just curious and might have heard some information already, to come out to the session and get the information directly from the source and learn how they can access opportunities in the legal cannabis industry,” Ms. Bailey said.

The day’s activities will include presentations by CLA representatives followed by a question and answer segment.

CLA personnel will also assist persons to complete application forms that will be available at the event.

“We will have persons that can help the attendees to go through (the form) step by step and give examples of how it should be completed. Once we collect your form, we check that all information shared is correct before we collect the fee,” Ms. Bailey told JI News.

She said that the sensitisation session is part of an ongoing initiative by the CLA.

“We want to connect with some of the persons, who may not think that the industry is for them and that they will not necessarily come to us. So, we reach them and get the information directly to them in their communities and we feel that this is more effective,” she said, noting that town halls have also been held.

The CLA is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries established in 2015 under the Dangerous Drugs [Amendment] Act, with a specific role to establish and regulate Jamaica’s legal cannabis and hemp industry.