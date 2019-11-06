Three Institutions To Be Upgraded Under Sagicor Adopt-A-School Programme

Story Highlights Another three early-childhood institutions will this year benefit from renovation and upgrades amounting to $15 million under Sagicor Foundation’s Adopt-A-School programme.

The schools are Petersville Early Childhood Institution in Westmoreland, Prime Time Early Childhood Institution in Clarendon, and St. Peter Claver Primary and Infant School in St. Andrew.

The announcement was made during the official launch of this year’s programme at Hope Gardens in St. Andrew on Tuesday (November 5).

The institutions were selected following a detailed nomination and assessment process and through the recommendation of the Early Childhood Commission (ECC).

Chairperson of the ECC, Trisha Williams-Singh, praised Sagicor Foundation for assisting early-childhood institutions “in building that solid foundation that is required to transform this country”, through the programme implemented in 2017.

She noted that the initiative has enabled institutions to achieve the 12 operational standards set by the ECC, noting that more than 200 schools have been certified with the Foundation’s assistance.

“Your work has positively impacted hundreds of children, their families, practitioners and their communities,” she said.

“The ECC applauds you… for your effort to improve the early-childhood sector in Jamaica… . You have been exemplary in your display of what it means to have and accept your corporate social responsibility,” she added.

The renovations to be undertaken at the selected schools include expansion of classroom space, addition of sickbays as well as roofing, lighting, bathroom, kitchen and play area upgrades.

In addition, much needed learning material and resources will be provided, helping schools to become compliant with ECC standards.

The Foundation will also be hosting a series of social-engagement activities at each school throughout the year, including Christmas treats, back-to-school health fairs in January, and a fete at the close of the programme.

The launch of this year’s programme brought together 120 children from the three adopted schools, along with their principals and teachers, for a treat at Hope Gardens. The event included presentation of gifts, viewing of animals, games, music, face-painting, balloon art, and bounceabout, among other things.