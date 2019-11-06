JIS News
PHOTOS: Local Government Minister And Mexican Ambassador To Jamaica

November 6, 2019
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre), introduces the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Marsha Henry-Martin, to the Mexican Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Juan José González Mijares, when the Ambassador visited the Ministry, on Hagley Park Road, on November 5.

 

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), in discussion with the Mexican Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Juan José González Mijares, when the Ambassador visited the Ministry on Hagley Park Road, on November 5.