Three-Fold Increase In JCF’s Capital Budget Represents Commitment to National Security – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the three-fold increase in the capital budget of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) over the last eight years represents the Government’s commitment to national security.
“We have made a very serious commitment to putting the resources where our [priorities] are,” the Prime Minister emphasised, adding that this is evidenced by the significant investments made in the technological and human resource capacities of the JCF.
Mr. Holness was addressing the opening of the JCF’s inaugural ‘Transformations JCF 2023 – People, Quality and Technology’ Expo on Thursday (May 11) at the National Arena in Kingston. The exhibition will end on May 14.
“Whether it is motor vehicles, camera systems, the introduction of new motorbike patrol systems, the introduction of the new traffic ticketing system, new communications system, new uniforms, new processes… this represents massive investments in the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” he said.
Mr. Holness noted that the outdated manual station diaries are being replaced with the records and case management system as part of the JCF’s thrust to digitise its operations, adding that 23 stations, so far, have gone live on that system.
“A big part of the technology integration of the JCF is digitisation,” the Prime Minister said.
Mr. Holness explained that this is part of a larger mandate to modernise the police stations and incorporate contemporary policing technologies within the JCF to improve service delivery and strengthen the national security framework.