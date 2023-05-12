PM to Make Announcement on Digital Transformation

The Government will shortly be announcing additional steps to advance Jamaica’s transition to a digital society.
“In the coming weeks and days, I will be making certain announcements regarding the acceleration of Jamaica’s intention to become a fully digital society,” said Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.
He was speaking at the official commissioning service for three community Wi-Fi access points in St. Andrew West Central at the Andrews Mews Recreational Park on Thursday (May 11).
The Prime Minister said that the country is well on the way to making the transition.
“We have established the National Identification System (NIS). We have put in place our digital currency. We have given directions to our Ministries to digitalise their operations; most of our Ministries are now moving from paper-based systems to digital systems.
“Our military is transitioning [as well as the Jamaica Constabulary Force]. The society is moving very quickly, very rapidly to become digital. Our banking consumers are seeing it, as well, because the banks are moving very rapidly to digital,” he pointed out.
Prime Minister Holness said he is aware that some persons remain hesitant in embracing technology.
“For those of us who are skeptical… we are here to support you… digital is the way, and so every Jamaican must become digital in their thinking, and that means you must have access to the Internet.
“We have now started a programme to have broadband access all around the country, so Jamaica is going to be the digital society,” the Prime Minister said.
The community Wi-Fi will serve Tower Avenue, Cockburn Pen and Penwood.
The USF is the Government agency mandated to ensure access to information and communications technology (ICT) tools to facilitate development.