Thousands Benefit From Support Through Victim Services Division

Thousands of adults and children who are victims of crime benefited from assistance through the Victim Services Division (VSD) in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

“These include assisting 4,244 children through court support, trauma and grief therapy and special intervention programmes; providing court support for 533 adults; and developing a Missing Children Risk Assessment Tool (MCRAT) to assist parents in identifying risks associated with their child going missing,” said Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck.

He was making his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 24.

He noted that during the last fiscal year, the VSD produced eight animation films, which portray and outline appropriate responses to issues that the nation’s children face.

The division also conducted 13,057 counselling sessions, during which 5,861 new clients were engaged and 6,796 received follow-up support.

“The value to the nation of emotional healing on this scale is incalculable,” he said.