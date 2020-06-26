Jamaica Records Six New COVID-19 Cases

As at Thursday (June 25), Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases and five additional recoveries.

This brings to 684 the total number of confirmed positives and to 526 the number of recoveries.

The new cases are comprised of two males and four females, with ages ranging from six to 35 years. They are from Westmoreland (2), St. James (1), Kingston & St. Andrew (1), Hanover (1), and Trelawny (1).

Four (4) of the cases are imported, having arrived on flights from the United States. The other two (2) are contacts of a confirmed case.

At this time, of the 684 confirmed cases, there are 231 contacts of confirmed cases; 171 imported; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 7 under investigation.

Some 390 or 57% of the confirmed cases are females and 294 or 43% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Islandwide testing numbers have now moved to 22,712, with 21,965 negatives, the 684 positives and 63 pending.

Clinical Management Update as at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020.