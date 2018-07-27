Thirty-Five Vector Control Aides Deployed in Westmoreland

Vector Control Aide, Jermain Reid, treats a drum of water during a mosquito sensitisation session in Westmoreland, recently. Through a partnership with the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme, the Westmoreland Health Department has deployed 35 Vector Control Aides throughout Westmoreland for a three-month period ending September to sensitise residents about the reduction of mosquito breeding sites. + - Photo: Contributed Vector Control Aide, Jermain Reid, treats a drum of water during a mosquito sensitisation session in Westmoreland, recently. Through a partnership with the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme, the Westmoreland Health Department has deployed 35 Vector Control Aides throughout Westmoreland for a three-month period ending September to sensitise residents about the reduction of mosquito breeding sites. Story Highlights Through a partnership with the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, the Westmoreland Health Department has trained 35 residents as vector control aides to carry out sensitisation tasks.

Through a partnership with the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, the Westmoreland Health Department has trained 35 residents as vector control aides to carry out sensitisation tasks.

The persons have been deployed across six health districts, to include Darliston, Bethel Town, White House, Negril, Grange Hill and Savanna- la-Mar.

“These persons have been equipped with information to work in the communities and will do vector control activities, including sensitising persons about how to do their source reduction, to check for breeding sites as well as to treat, where necessary, the sources of mosquito larvae,” he explained.

He also said the move is important to assist in reducing the reliance on fogging and have households take on a proactive approach to preventing mosquito breeding.

“Fogging is never the panacea. We want persons to use that as a last resort. We want them to check for breeding sites, so if they have drums on their premises, we want them to cover those drums, [or] get rid of [them], because we don’t want them to collect water and then facilitate the breeding of mosquitoes,” Mr. Miller said.

In this regard, Mr. Miller is encouraging the residents of Westmoreland to facilitate the vector control aides who have been deployed.

“We want the population to be aware that, these individuals you see in the community, we want them to support them and not be abusive, because they can also help in giving them the necessary guidance as it relates to how they can carry out their source reduction,” he said.

Mr. Miller said all trained vector control aides have been issued a Ministry of Health identification card, and trained in how to properly identify themselves to the residents.

Meanwhile, he is reminding all residents in Westmoreland to treat their water, adding that it should be boiled or treated with household bleach before it is used for domestic purposes.

“The water should be allowed to boil for five minutes before removing it from the heat, after which you cover and leave to cool before using,” he advised.

For persons who treat their water chemically, he emphasised that the specific measurements should be adhered to, then the water should be left to sit for 30 minutes before it is consumed.

He outlined that for one quart of water, two drops of bleach should be added; for 20 litres (5 US gallons), ½tsp. of bleach; and for 170 litres (45 US gallons), 4½tsp of bleach.