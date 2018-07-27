All in Place for Denbigh Agricultural Show

President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Norman Grant, addresses JIS ‘Think Tank’ today (July 27). He gave an update on plans for Denbigh 2018. + - Photo: Adrian Walker President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Norman Grant, addresses JIS ‘Think Tank’ today (July 27). He gave an update on plans for Denbigh 2018. Story Highlights President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Norman Grant, is reporting that all is in place for the 66th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show.

The annual event will be held on the Denbigh Show Ground, May Pen, Clarendon, from August 4 to 6, under the theme ‘Grow what you eat… Eat what you grow: Agriculture securing our future’.

The three-day show, which is considered the premier agro-industrial show in Jamaica and the English-speaking Caribbean, will get going on August 4 with an address by Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon, Audley Shaw.The day’s activities will culminate with the coronation of the National Farm Queen.



Addressing a JIS ‘Think Tank’, today (July 27), Mr. Grant said the agricultural sector is the economic lifeblood of the Jamaican economy and the pillar on which sustained growth and development will be realised.

The Governor-General’s Day is Sunday, August 5. His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who is also Patron of the JAS, will be the special guest.The highlight of the day will be the Hi-Pro Gospel Extravaganza.

On the final day, August 6, Independence Day, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will deliver the keynote address. The three-day show will climax with the Denbigh Entertainment Show.

The show will be enhanced with several Denbigh Village concepts, such as the children and family, health and wellness, youth in agriculture and a craft village.

Patrons will also be given an opportunity to purchase fresh produce from the farmers’ market over the three days.

There will be competitions for National Champion Farmer, livestock and champion youth in agriculture.

“The show is a benchmark for showcasing agriculture and is a culmination of the parishes’ agricultural shows islandwide. It is a perfect platform for patrons and exhibitors to be exposed to modern trends in agriculture and related industries,” Mr. Grant said. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. each day and admission is $1,000 for adults and $400 for children.