Bank Of Jamaica Advisory on LUMI

THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED that Bank of Jamaica has the sole authority to issue currency of the island of Jamaica, represented by notes and coins issued by Bank of Jamaica. Any purported issuance of currency of the island of Jamaica by a person or an entity other than Bank of Jamaica is unauthorised and in breach of the Bank of Jamaica Act. Specifically, the “AKL LUMI”, which is purported to be currency and it is understood may be in issue within the island of Jamaica, is not authorized as currency of the island under the Bank of Jamaica Act and is not legal tender within Jamaica.

THE PUBLIC IS FURTHER ADVISED THAT any central bank digital currency issued in Jamaica can only be done by Bank of Jamaica. The public should therefore be guided accordingly.

Bank of Jamaica

Nethersole Place

Kingston

8 April 2021