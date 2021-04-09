JIS News
PHOTOS: PM One-On-One Interview With Jamaica Observer

Prime Minister
April 9, 2021
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), emphasies a point to Executive Editor-Publications, Jamaica Observer, Vernon Davidson, during a one-on-one media interview as part of a series dubbed ‘10 Minutes with the Prime Minister’ on Thursday (April 8). The interview was conducted at the Banquet Hall, Jamaica House.

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), makes a point to Editor-at-Large, Jamaica Observer, Arthur Hall, during a one-on-one media interview on Thursday (April 8) as part of a series dubbed ‘10 Minutes with the Prime Minister’. The interview was conducted at the Banquet Hall, Jamaica House.
