Mild Side Effects from Vaccine – PM

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the side effects from the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine he received, were mild.

The Prime Minister was vaccinated on Monday (March 22), at The Good Samaritan’s Inn, in Kingston.

“For me, I got a low-grade fever and maybe a day of feeling fatigued... but I was still able to function. By Wednesday (March 24), I was feeling myself again,” Mr. Holness told the media at the National Arena, on Saturday (March 27), during his tour of the first (COVID-19) vaccination blitz.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the side effects from the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine he received, were mild.

The Prime Minister was vaccinated on Monday (March 22), at The Good Samaritan’s Inn, in Kingston.

“For me, I got a low-grade fever and maybe a day of feeling fatigued… but I was still able to function. By Wednesday (March 24), I was feeling myself again,” Mr. Holness told the media at the National Arena, on Saturday (March 27), during his tour of the first (COVID-19) vaccination blitz.

“The side effects are mild, but the side effect is confirmation that your immune system responded to the vaccine, and that building up of the immunity takes a while. Once you have started to build that immunity, you will be protected for a period of time until your second dose is administered, then you develop your own,” he added.

Mr. Holness also thanked members of the Ministry of Health and Wellness for implementing the first (COVID-19) vaccination blitz, where hundreds of elderly persons over the age of 75 years were vaccinated.

“Persons may readily not see and understand the level of organisation and administration that go on behind the scenes when the nation is sleeping,” he said.

“Much of what you see unfold here, is the result of many months of planning before,” the Prime Minister added.