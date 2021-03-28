Prime Minister Visits Grieving Family

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, visited the family of 20-year-old accounting clerk, Khanice Jackson, whose body was found at the Portmore Fishing Village, in St. Catherine, on Friday (March 26).

Ms. Jackson, a resident of Independence City, in Portmore, had been missing since March 24, after leaving home for work.

The Prime Minister visited the family before touring the first coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination blitz, held at the National Arena, on Saturday (March 27).

“The police have someone in custody. They are very advanced in their investigation and in collecting evidence, both forensic and other evidence, and we are certain that we should be able to bring this perpetrator to the doors of justice for justice to be served,” Mr. Holness told the media inside the National Arena, during his tour.

“Jamaicans are rightly outraged and that outrage should continue. Criminals should not feel that they can commit acts,” the Prime Minister said.

He argued that in addition to the outrage, citizens need to think about what they can do to make space less favourable for criminals.

“Sometimes the people around us are exhibiting signs that are deviant. They may even tell you that they intend to commit the act. They may speak ill of someone, in such a way as to suggest that they have ill motives against someone. All of this should be information that you would want to share with authorities to help,” he said.