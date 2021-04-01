PHOTOS: 10 Minutes with the Prime Minister Prime Minister March 31, 2021 Photo: Dave Reid Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), responds to a question posed by Television Jamaica (TVJ) journalist, Kirk Wright, during the first in a series of one-on-one media interviews, dubbed, ’10 Minutes with the Prime Minister’, on Wednesday (March 31). The interview was conducted at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence – Vale Royal. The series, to be held for approximately 10 weeks, will see Mr. Holness engaging a representative from a media house each week in a 10-minute session, during which they will pose questions to the Prime Minister on matters relating to crime, the economy, and the coronavirus (COCVID-19) pandemic. PHOTOS: 10 Minutes with the Prime Minister JIS News | Presented by: Related Mild Side Effects from Vaccine – PM Related PM Will Be Vaccinated With Front-Line Public-Sector Workers Related Stakeholders in Montego Bay Pleased with PM’S Announcement Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), responds to a question posed by Television Jamaica (TVJ) journalist, Kirk Wright, during the first in a series of one-on-one media interviews, dubbed, ’10 Minutes with the Prime Minister’, on Wednesday (March 31). The interview was conducted at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence – Vale Royal. The series, to be held for approximately 10 weeks, will see Mr. Holness engaging a representative from a media house each week in a 10-minute session, during which they will pose questions to the Prime Minister on matters relating to crime, the economy, and the coronavirus (COCVID-19) pandemic. Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), converses with Television Jamaica (TVJ) journalist, Kirk Wright, during the first in a series of one-on-one media interviews, dubbed, ’10 Minutes with the Prime Minister’, on Wednesday (March 31). The interview was conducted at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence – Vale Royal. The series, to be held for approximately 10 weeks, will see Mr. Holness engaging a representative from a media house each week in a 10-minute session, during which they will pose questions to the Prime Minister on matters relating to crime, the economy, and the coronavirus (COCVID-19) pandemic. Advertisements