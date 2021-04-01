PHOTOS: 10 Minutes with the Prime Minister

Reporter, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Ainsworth Morris (left), observes as Medical Social Worker, Patricia Wilson (second left); Chief Executive Officer, Bellevue Hospital, Marcia Mullings-Thompson (third left), and Medical Social Worker, Annette Francis, display the cultural items that are produced by the JIS, and donated to the hospital for their new Book Corner Project. The items were handed over at the hospital, on Tuesday (March 30).

