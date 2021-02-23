The Government Reiterates Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

The Government of Jamaica wishes to assure users of the JAMCOVID-19 application and the public at large that a comprehensive review of all aspects of the site, application and associated databases is being undertaken and changes implemented with a view to further hardening security and strengthening all security features.

The government also wishes to advise that the previously announced enhanced investigation and further monitoring have thus far not revealed any evidence that the vulnerabilities identified, were exploited for malicious data extraction or leakage prior to rectification.

We understand and share the concerns of the public on this matter and assure all concerned that we continue to work assiduously with the relevant stakeholders and developers to take appropriate actions.

As in all sensitive matters, we encourage the public to refrain from speculation and thank you for your patience. We await the outcome of the ongoing review process, and commit to keeping the public informed.