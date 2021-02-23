$554 Million For Project To Build/Renovate 13 Health Facilities

A sum of $554 million has been set aside by the Government to continue work to construct or renovate 10 health centres and three hospitals in order to improve primary and secondary healthcare delivery.

This is under the Prevention and Care Management of Non-Communicable Disease Programme, the details of which are outlined in the 2021/2022 Estimates of Expenditure, which is now before the House of Representatives.

The programme, being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness through funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), also involves the acquisition of computer software, hardware and medical equipment and undertaking the fourth Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey.

The objectives are to improve the management, quality and efficiency of healthcare; strengthen policies for the prevention of non-communicable disease (NCD), risk factors and provide access to an upgraded and integrated system.

The allocation for the upcoming fiscal year will go towards completing the drawings for the three hospitals and 10 health centres and beginning the procurement of contractural services for the infrastructural works; commencing the procurement of medical equipment for the facilities; upgrading the laundry areas and providing new laundry equipment at the three hospitals; implementing the chronic care model in two health centres; developing a National Telehealth Strategy and implementing an Electronic Health Platform.

Achievements under the programme up to December 2020 include procurement of industrial laundry equipment and the commencement of design works for the health facilities.